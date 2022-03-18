Council supports Outreach School activities

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Students at an outreach school in High Prairie will engage in more physical activity, thanks to funding from Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting March 9, council approved a $500 sponsorship to Prairie View Outreach.

The school requested money to help enhance its physical education and wellness program, said Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“They didn’t specify how much,” Hawken added.

“The school’s participation numbers are at an all-time high and any amount of monetary sponsorship is appreciated.”

He noted the request from the school for funding is a first.

Prairie View is a school in High Prairie School Division.

“As there is a lack of a gymnasium in the building they use, the school is requesting funds to assist in the cost of the school’s swimming and skating programs,” Hawken said.

“Many of their students come from difficult backgrounds and the goal of the school is to provide robust and comprehensive programs for their students.”

Funds will also be used to introduce the students to other sporting activities such as skiing and golf and to provide the necessary athletic wear to participate in these physical activities, he noted.

The wellness program helps promote a healthy lifestyle and encourages students to engage in physical activities at various locations in the community.

Hawken told council the request complies with the sponsorship policy that supports events, activities, programs and initiatives that benefit residents of the county.

Unallocated sponsorship funding is available in the 2022 interim budget.