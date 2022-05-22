Council seeks ‘purr’fect solution

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A growing number of stray cats in Kinuso has raised a concern and Big Lakes County council plans to boost its animal control bylaw to constrain the felines.

At its regular meeting May 11, council directed administration to draft an amendment to the bylaw to add regulations to cats in hamlets.

Administration received a request from Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt about the bylaw and cats.

“There’s an abundance of cats in the community,” Hunt said.

One house has 30 cats and many of them are feral, she noted.

“There’s no ownership with these cats. There are complaints by residents.”

Hunt told council she contacted the SPCA to inquire about stray and feral cats.

However, the county needs to do more for the SPCA to respond.

“The SPCA will not come into a community that doesn’t have a bylaw about cat control,” Hunt said.

In the Woods Animal Rescue in Nampa does not accept.

Council members agreed the county must do something to control cats.

“We need a bylaw for cats,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth said.

South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart agreed.

“They’re feral animals, they’re wild animals,” Stewart said.

“The population of cats can get out of control,” said CAO Jordan Panasiuk.

He expects to present a draft amendment to the animal control bylaw in the coming weeks.