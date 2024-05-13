Council reviews Shaftesbury Fire

At its April 30 meeting, the M.D. of Peace council reviewed the initial financial expenses incurred from the Shaftesbury Fire.

Council, CAO Margaret McClarty and various key partners involved in responding to the fire will meet in the near future for an official debrief of the response.

Council extends deep gratitude to firefighters, emergency personnel, Alberta Emergency Management, Alberta Forestry, residents, volunteers, farmers and ranchers, local businesses, neighbouring municipalities, government agencies and officials, RCMP, ATCO, Alberta Health Services, and countless citizens and groups who stepped up to help during this emergency.

“If it were not for the collective response and coordinated efforts of everyone involved, the situation could have been significantly worse,” reads a statement from council.