Council recognizes Stout

The Town of McLennan recognized former councillor Dwayne Stout, left, for his 33 years of service at its meeting Nov. 8. Presenting the long-service award is Mayor Jason Doris.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former councillor for the Town of McLennan was recognized for his 33 years of service to the community at a meeting Nov. 8.

Dwayne Stout, who was defeated in the Oct. 18 municipal election, thanked council for the recognition after receiving his long-service award from Mayor Jason Doris.

Mayor Jason Doris read a prepared statement.

“Dwayne first joined McLennan town council in October of 1986. When Dwayne was first elected to council in 1986, he was, at 31 years of age, the youngest councillor ever to be elected to town council.”

Stout served on council for 24 consecutive years from October 1986 to Oct. 12, 2010. In the 2010 general election he was defeated by only a few votes. In 2012, the town had a by-election and voters returned Stout for the Dec. 10, council meeting. He served again until the last election.

“During his time on council, Dwayne was appointed to numerous boards, the Peace River Health Unit, McLennan Hospital Board, Community Health Council, Winagami – Girouxville Canal Advisory Board, Rail America Planning Committee, Heart River Housing Board, Smoky River Water and Waste Commission, local McLennan Recreation Board, Personnel Committee, Mackenzie Municipal Service Agency and the McLennan Elks Hall Committee. Dwayne served for a period of 33 years on the Heart River Housing Board.”

Stout reminded council there a few they forgot.

“Dwayne, we thank you for the 33 years of dedicated service to our town. We appreciate all that you have done over the years to make McLennan a better place to live and we wish you all the best.”