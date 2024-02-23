Council OKs pond hockey support

Mother Nature may have forced the cancellation of the Alberta Pond Hockey Championships but it did not stop Grimshaw town council from reaffirming its $5,000 donation.

Instead, council decided at its Feb. 14 meeting to direct $5,000 to support the Gala and Silent Auction on March 9, 2024, at the Mile Zero Regional Multiplex.

Tickets can be purchased at Beyond 2000, the Mile Zero Regional Multiplex or online at albertapondhockey.com

Proceeds from the silent auction support the Resource Centre for Suicide Prevention North Peace Branch.