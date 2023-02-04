Council all smiles after hearing cost of repairs

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lagoon repairs to be done this year have High Prairie town council all smiles and smelling like a rose!

Council heard at its Jan. 24 meeting that the estimated $350,000 project will actually cost a fraction of the cost.

“Under $10,000,” CAO Bill McKennan told council.

“At a minimum, 95 per cent (savings of the total cost),” he added.

The savings is because of council’s successful application for grant funding under the Disaster Relief Fund (DRP).

Repairs were needed after the 2020 flooding which significantly damaged the outfall.

Council has tendered the project with the low bid coming from Glen Armstrong Construction for $136,475.45. The highest bid was $361,422.95.

Council did budget $350,000 so a significant portion of the money can now be spent on other projects.

All eligible costs will be funded through the DRP, McKennan wrote in a report to council.

“There may be some minor ineligible costs that would need to be funded through Town resources and these are expected to be minor,” he added.

Such costs can be accommodated within the 2023 operating budget.