The High Prairie Fire Department hosted an open house and barbecue Oct. 11 to mark Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8-14. Residents were given opportunity to learn about the services and equipment and meet the firefighters. Hotdogs were served and various activities were held to promote the fire services. Firefighters also demonstrated how to use a fire extinguisher and how to put out a fire in a pot on the stove. “Cooking Safety Starts With You – Pay Attention to Fire Prevention” was the theme for Fire Prevention Week in 2023. Those who attended the open house were invited to try on an oxygen tank on their shoulders and judge entries in colouring and poster contests.

In the photo, firefighter David Willoughby demonstrates the affects of pouring water on a fire in a pot on a stove. Not a good idea!

Mileena Kaminesky, 10, of High Prairie, left, carries a 45-pound oxygen tank on her shoulders in a demonstration by Lieut. Jennifer Anderson, right.

Michael Fleming, 2, of High Prairie, right, sits in the driver’s seat in a fire truck. Firefighter Jesse Nobert, left, sits in the passenger seat.

High Prairie firefighter David Willoughby demonstrates the affects of pouring water on a fire in a pot on a stove at the High Prairie Fire Department open house Oct.11. “Just put a lid on it,” Lieut. Jennifer Anderson says.

Veronique Peens, 3, left, of High Prairie, and her brother Diandre Peens, right, get close to Sparky the Fire Dog toy.

Aurelia Amos-Lasher, 3, of High Prairie, enjoys getting her photo taken in a firefighter cutout at the open house.