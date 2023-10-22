The High Prairie Fire Department hosted an open house and barbecue Oct. 11 to mark Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8-14. Residents were given opportunity to learn about the services and equipment and meet the firefighters. Hotdogs were served and various activities were held to promote the fire services. Firefighters also demonstrated how to use a fire extinguisher and how to put out a fire in a pot on the stove. “Cooking Safety Starts With You – Pay Attention to Fire Prevention” was the theme for Fire Prevention Week in 2023. Those who attended the open house were invited to try on an oxygen tank on their shoulders and judge entries in colouring and poster contests.