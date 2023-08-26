Cook familiar to new role at Northland

Terry Lynn Cook

The newly-hired pedagogical supervisor at Northland School Division is no stranger to the position.

Northland announced in a news release Aug. 16 the appointment of Terry Lynn Cook.

Cook has worked at Northland in similar roles in the past. Her new job involves a focus on supporting high school students.

Cook has worked many years as an educator, school leader and professional learning expert, cites the news release. For two years, Cook was a Walking Together: Education for Reconciliation Professional Learning Project consultant, where she helped to ensure principals, teachers and school division leaders were prepared to meet the knowledge of First Nations, Metis and Inuit as outlined in the Teaching Quality Standard, Leadership Quality Standard, and Superintendent Lead- ership Quality Standard.

“Terry Lynn has the educational experience we are looking for to support instruction and high school completion,” says Cal Johnson, Northland’s acting superintendent of schools.

Cook is pleased to return to Northland.

“I am looking forward to establishing relationships and doing whatever it takes to help Northland students succeed,” she says.

Cook holds a Bachelor of Education and a Masters of Education in Leadership and School Improvement from the University of Alberta. She is also a certified instructor with the Alberta Teachers’ Association and a certified trainer for Circle of Courage and True Colors International.