Construction season begins

Crews have prepared work to improve the junction of Highway 2A at Highway 747 about 20 km west of High Prairie. Lanes at the junction will be widened to make it easier for logging trucks and other long vehicles to turn.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

‘Tis the season for road construction on highways in the High Prairie region and other parts of the Peace.



Work crews are busy at several project sites scheduled in both Big Lakes County and west in the M.D. of Smoky River.



Projects in the Big Lakes region include work to:

-Mill and pave 11.5 km of Highway 2 in the Kinuso area between west of Highway 33 and east of Highway 33.

-Mill and pave Spruce Street into Faust and Range Road 101A into Kinuso.

-Pave various patches on Highway 749 from south of Township Road 740 to High Prairie.

Projects in the Smoky River area are:

-Improve the intersection of Highway 2A and Highway 747.

-Pave 27.5 km of Highway 2A between Highway 49 and Highway 2.

-Upgrade on Highway 49 for about 3.5 km between Highway 2A and south of the Little Smoky River.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by October.



Crews are also working to repair slide areas on Highway 2A and Highway 747.



Culverts are also being replaced in both municipalities.



Alberta Transportation awarded a contract to E Construction for the projects.



The upgrade on Highway 2 in the Kinuso area was announced by the government in a news release May 6.



Motorists are advised to drive safely in construction zones.



Slow traffic and delays are expected.



Please follow the signs and reduce your speed when driving through road construction sites.