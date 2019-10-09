Meeting highlights

Following are the board highlights for the Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest’s regular meeting held Sept. 26, in St-Isidore:

Education Act debated

The major changes brought about by the Education Act were presented and discussed by the board.

Board representation

The school board continues to convey its priorities, including the modernization/replacement of École des Quatre-Vents in Peace River.

In recent weeks, trustees have met with some of the new MLAs in the region, including Dan Williams, MLA for Peace River, Todd Loweon, MLA for Central Peace-Notley, and Tracy Allard, MLA for Grande Prairie.

The CSNO will meet with the Education Minister, Adriana Lagrange, as part of her provincial tour this fall.

School trips approved

The school board approved two out-of-province school trips:

An awareness trip to Peru for École Heritage High School students from March 20-28, 2020.

A cultural trip to Eastern Canada [Quebec, Ontario] for École Nouvelle Frontière Grade 7-12 students, date to be determined.

Educational Technology Plan

The CSNO Educational Technology Plan is complete and the superintendent thanked Marc Belley for his contribution of to this project.

This new plan aims to support and enhance the use of technology in education.

CSNO 25th Anniversary

To mark this milestone in its history and to recognize the commitment of its school communities, the school board invites the community to:

add the “25th anniversary filter” on Facebook [visit Facebook or download the filter directly].

“meet and mingle” with board members to be held at the schools during parent-teacher meetings. These will take place:

Nov. 26-27 at Ecole Héritage and École Nouvelle Frontière.

Nov. 27-28 at École des Quatre-Vents.

Friends of Education Award

The CSNO designated the Falher Friendship Corner Association for the Friends of Education Zone 1 2019 Award.

This award recognizes organizations that are committed to improving the education of students in Zone 1.

The CSNO wished to emphasize their contribution which encourages francophone education and acknowledge their excellent collaboration with École Heritage. The award was presented in Peace River on Sept. 11.

FCSFA Annual Conference

The CSNO will be represented at the annual FCSFA Conference in Winnipeg on Oct. 24-26. The theme of the 2019 conference is “Taking our place: for real equivalence in education”.

Superintendent’s report

The francophone daycare at École Nouvelle Frontière is currently full and a waiting list is in place.

School Nutrition Program

The Government of Alberta has renewed funding for the School Nutrition Program. The programs will resume shortly in our schools and will be similar to last year.

École Nouvelle Frontière will offer free lunches for students from kindergarten to Grade 6 [when a cook is hired], École Heritage will offer free cafeteria lunches for students from kindergarten to Grade 6, and École des Quatre-Vents is studying various options to implement the best nutrition program for its students.

Buildings report

Several repairs/renovations were completed during the summer, including new furnaces and fire-resisting doors at École des Quatre-Vents and at École Nouvelle Frontière, landscaping issues were addressed and a new fire alarm panel was installed.

Always welcome to attend meeting

The public is invited to attend the school board meetings. Items may be added to the agenda by contacting Rachelle Bergeron, general secretary, at [780] 624-8855 or [1-866] 624-8855.

Please note that board meetings are held in French. Highlights of the board meetings may be found on the school board website.

The next board meeting will be held Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. at the central office in St. Isidore.