Community rallies to support Logan

Logan Willier is surrounded by his family at the third annual Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on May 28 in Big Meadow. Left-right, are his mother Brittany Ernst, brother Dylan Willier, sister Blake Ernst, Logan, father Damon Willier and grandparents Sandy Willier and Steve Willier.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A three-year-old Big Meadow boy born with cystic fibrosis and his family appreciate ongoing community support for medical expenses.

Logan Willier and his parents, Damon Willier and Brittany Ernst, were supported at the third annual Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History May 28 at the Big Meadow Hall northeast of town.

More than $4,400 was raised that day for Team Logan, Ernest says.

“Every year, the event grows and grows,” Ernst says.

“We had 50 people attend the walk and about 75-80 people attended the event inside the hall.

“Last year, we had about 40 people attend inside and about 25 people walk.”

The recent event raised $4,458 from sales of Team Logan shirts and a bake sale. A silent auction was also held and online bids closed on June 4 at 5 p.m.

Ernst says 71 items were donated for the silent auction.

The family is grateful for all those who supported the event.

“We thank each and every person who was a part of making the event a success,” Ernst says.

“Without the support from the community, our family and friends, this would not have been successful.

“We feel so lucky to be a part of such as amazing community.”

The event is held in May, which is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month.

“We greatly appreciate the gifts to help us in Logan’s journey,” Ernst says. “We want to bring awareness.”

She describes Logan’s journey in a letter written as if he wrote the letter.

“There is currently no cure for cystic fibrosis but with all the new research, there is a new life-saving drug called Trikafta on the market,” Logan says.

“I am currently waiting to get my new machine for breathing treatments that will also help me take my medications while I wait for Trikafta to be approved for my age group.”

Cystic fibrosis is a fatal genetic disease that affects various parts of the body but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs.

“It makes my mucus very thick and sticky, which causes me to cough a lot even though I am not sick,” Logan says.

“With all the persistent and chronic lung infections I get, the irreversible destruction and function of my lungs shortens my lifespan.”

He and the family are waiting for Trikafta for his age group.

“I need your help to ensure that it becomes available to younger kids like me,” Logan says.

“In the last few years, my family, along with many other families, have been fundraising and advocating to bring this life-saving drug to Canada in hopes that it will ensure a better outcome for kids like me.”

Canada currently has approved Trikafta for ages six and up.

“We have been hopeful that soon it will be approved for ages two and up,” Logan says.

Volunteers stand by the silent auction items at the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on May 28. Left-right, are Sasha Bennett, Krystina Dubrule, Cara Hicks, Michelle Smith and Bjork Vink.