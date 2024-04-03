Committee formed to ensure bursaries properly awarded

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County council is trying to ensure its youth have access to funds to help offset the expense of post-secondary education, and they’ve created a Bursary Review Committee to help administer the County’s Bursary Program.

At its March 26 meeting, council passed a bylaw creation a Bursary Review Committee. Council directed administration in January to create the committee to ensure the bursaries would be given to the appropriate applicants.

The bursary program offers scholarships for university programs in partnership with the Northern Alberta Development Council (NADC) and Northwest Alberta Foundation (NAF).

“There exists a challenge familiar to many rural regions: the exodus of talented young individuals seeking opportunities elsewhere,” says economic development officer Lynn Florence.

“Determined to reverse this trend, Northern Sunrise council devised a bold plan aimed at nurturing local talent and fostering a sense of belonging within the county’s borders,” she adds.

The bursary program is open to all residents of Northern Sunrise County and the Village of Nampa to apply for.

“Council launched this innovative program of bursaries designed to support aspiring young residents in pursuing their academic dreams,” Florence says.

“These bursaries were not merely financial aid but symbols of faith in the potential of Northern Sunrise’s youth.”

Trades camps are also available for high school students who would prefer to work in the trades instead of attending a post-secondary institute.

“The trades camp that is offered in Peace River is the power engineer camp,” says Florence.

“The County is looking at adding trades camps to Northern Lakes College in High Prairie to offer Carpentry, Industrial Mechanic, Heavy Equipment Tech, and Welding. Transportation to High Prairie would have to be added to the cost and the County is looking at possible partnerships for this program.”

Northern Sunrise County Reeve Corinna Williams says council felt it important to be able to provide a little assistance to the youth in the county and to have a committee in place to ensure a smooth distribution of bursaries.

“Our youth will be the new workforce and council is aware of the shortages in trades, healthcare, and specialized positions,” says Williams.

“Council wants to encourage our youth to learn their chosen trade and return to the county or region to fill these positions,” she adds.

Williams says the program aims to address gaps in the workforce, support residents, and foster economic development in Northern Alberta.

For more information, please visit the county’s website at www.northern sunrise.net.