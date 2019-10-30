Commentary – Work together to unite, build Canada

Richard Froese

The federal election is over and the Liberal Party was re-elected under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



It’s not the result most people in Alberta and Western Canada wanted or welcomed.



Most voters in the Conservative-strong provinces wanted to oust Trudeau and the Liberal government out of office.



In Alberta, Conservatives won all but one seat. The New Democratic Party won one seat in Edmonton.



In most Alberta ridings, the Conservatives won by wide margins – no contest.



During the election campaign, Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen said he and voters he talked with wanted to elect a Conservative government and boot Trudeau and the Liberals.



“People should send a message to Trudeau that his policies have hurt northern Alberta [and Alberta as a whole],” Viersen said in the campaign.



The Liberals won 157 seats in a minority government. The Conservatives again will serve as Official Opposition with 121 seats under Leader Andrew Scheer. The Bloc Quebecois won 32 seats, followed by the NDP with 24, the Green Party with three, while one independent was elected.



The Conservative won the popular vote with 33.4 per cent across Canada, slightly ahead of the Liberals, who received 33.1 per cent.



Results across Canada show a divided country.



So, what will the government mean for Western Canada? Will Alberta continue to get little support from Trudeau? Many people fear the Trudeau and Liberal policies will further hurt and eventually kill the energy industry. Hundreds of employees in the industry could be further laid off. What will Trudeau do to build the economy of Alberta?



Trudeau has a huge task to unite the country.



A strong opposition will play a vital role to serve and support voters disgruntled with the Liberals. Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said in their election night speeches they each plan to work for all Canadians to help unite and grow the country.



Viersen and other Conservative MPs will work harder to ensure the voices and concerns of local constituents are heard by the Trudeau government.



How long will the minority government last? Elections are usually called an average of 18 months after a minority government is elected, said one political analyst covering election night. Could voters be returning to the polls in spring 2021?



Scheer said in his election night speech that he and the Conservative party would be ready in waiting to form the next government.



Some analysts predicted that two or three of the party leaders would not be around for the next election. They suggested the Green Party and the NDP may call leadership races before the next election. Both parties did not reach high goals to get more support and seats than the results.



Only time will tell as the parties and leaders review the results and consider the future.



One analyst added the result could resurrect calls for western separation and alienation. It was also suggested that a new party could be started.



Before that, it’s time to move forward and work together to build a strong, united Canada.