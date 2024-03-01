Commentary – What the world needs now is love

Richard Froese

What the world needs now is love.

Those are the words of the title and first line of a song first made popular in 1965. Fast forward almost 60 years to 2024 and the same plea seems more relevant than ever.

Just reflect on the countless controversial and divisive issues in society and many wars around the world in the past five years.

Everyone wants and needs to be loved, valued and appreciated and respected.

Love is celebrated with two special days in February withing one week – Valentine’s Day and Family Day.

Love is something that is important every day of the year and needs to extend to all people.

Even when people disagree with the views and actions of others, we can still show love to others when done in healthy ways.

So what really is love?

Love has many meanings as stated in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Love is a verb, an action.

Love as a verb is to cherish, to hold dear, to liken or desire actively, take pleasure in, to thrive in.

Love is a noun.

-A strong affection for another person arising out of kinship or personal ties.

-Affection based on admiration, benevolence or common interests.

-Warm attachment, enthusiasm, devotion.

Each person was born to love and be loved.

Love begins in each person – love yourself.

Love starts in the home.

Love comes from the heart.

Love is the foundation of all relationships each person has – in their home, their community and beyond.

Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with you.

Those are the words in one line of a song often sung at Remembrance Day and Christmas.

Replace the word “peace” with “love” and make it personal.

Let there be love on earth and let it begin with me.

Spread love around your community and world.

I learned several steps to take to build relationships in a workshop Building Better Community in my home church several years ago.

The leader guided the workshop based on a book Building Better Communities – 12 Exercises to Strengthen Your Relational Muscles written by Tom Anthony.

Here are some of the basic and useful steps.

Create Appreciation:

Build relational joy.

When you are present in person with other people, tell each person individually, “I’m so happy to be with you,” starting with their name.

Saying the other person’s name to them makes them feel special, valued and loved.

That statement and a smile can go a long way to build love and respect.

Practise Gratitude:

At the end of each day, take time to be thankful.

Writing it down is a great way to remember it over time.

Share your thanks with family, friends and even in a small group is better.

“Thank you, God, for…..” Be specific.

For those not of the faith, simply say, “I’m thankful for…..”

Name at least five things that made your day happy.

Focus your mind more on blessings, not problems.

Think of Joy Memories:

Think of moments in the day or past week where you experienced laughter or comfort or smiles or joy with others.

Practising any or some of those action steps is bound to bring more joy in your life and in the lives of others and grow your love and respect to those around you.