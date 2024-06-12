Commentary – Water, sewers and outrage!

Jeff Burgar

It wouldn’t be natural if a man or woman didn’t want to protect itself. Or grow bigger and stronger, ready to defend itself, family, and minions against all threats, now and in any possible future. It’s survival instinct.

Maybe that has something to do with city and town, counties and municipal districts across Alberta generally rising up against our provincial government. They don’t like plans by the Province, now passed or in the works, to unilaterally give the boot to any council they think deserves it.

Thus many councils have, so to speak, bared their teeth. Shown their claws. Are snarling and growling. Raising hackles. Preparing to crouch and attack. And passing motions and writing letters. This is serious business, you know!

They have a good point. The councils are all elected by local voters across Alberta. Why should some cabinet minister, perhaps from three-quarters across the province, and no doubt clueless about local politics except maybe a handful of complaints from citizens, have the right to toss elected officials with nary a reason? It makes as much sense as the long ago minister of Forestry, Lands and Wildlife, Leroy Fjordbotten, from the dustbowl and irrigation districts of Fort Macleod, telling the 95 per cent of Alberta that isn’t irrigated farmland how to manage their affairs.

We now have four-year terms for community governments instead of three years. It was argued by many that new, incoming councils had little time to prep for a budget that was due, by law, in a few months.

“Give more time to learn the ropes,” they cried!

The easy fix was to change the election date to spring. Too complicated went the counter argument. So they extended the term of office to four years from three. Now, when voters are unhappy, it takes another year to rid themselves of incompetents in office.

In response to that, the Province brought in recall legislation. But then, their rules for a recall were so ridiculous it is almost impossible for any required petition to succeed. This is supposed to be ‘fixed’ in the new legislation. No mention, of course, of going back to three-year terms. And changing the election date at the same time.

Which in this whole schmozzle, has caused the hackle raising and letter writing. Even a small town or rural politician has survival instincts. How dare you creep into our turf! We fought hard to win these rights, they say.

Oh sure, there are a few bad actors, like those clowns in Lac La Biche a few years ago! And all the places getting municipal inspections. Too many to count, actually.

And many put under more serious administration. Most recently, Chestermere, by Calgary which council was dissolved and will be having an election in June. Four for mayor and 22 running for council so far.

It’s all quite a tiffle in a voting box! Really!

But we’re going to fight this! Tooth and nail! And stern letters! Excellent!

Who says provincial and local politics are boring?