Commentary – Time for new seasons and change in Canada

Richard Froese

Summer is nearly over and students will soon return to school.



Hunters are waiting for another productive season.



It’s also the start of another season.



Voters across Canada go to the polls in a federal election set for the fixed-election date of Oct. 21.



Candidates hit the campaign trail that officially starts Sept. 16 for a 36-day campaign.



Most candidates have been busy all summer at major events promoting their platforms and parties, with a few promises thrown in.



Voters in the Peace River – Westlock electoral district are trekking around the large area.



Incumbent MLA Arnold Viersen of the Conservative Party may not be as big a target.



A member of the Opposition Party in Conservative-heavy Alberta won’t find a majority of opponents.



Still, other parties and candidates are getting out there, too.



How will other candidates fare against the Conservative?



Just look at the results of the last federal election on Oct. 19. 2015.



Viersen led the way in victory with 34.342 votes, followed by Cameron Alexis of the NDP with 7,127, Christopher Brown of the Liberal Party with 6,360, Sabrina Levec of the Green Party with 1,247 and Libertarian candidate Jeremy Sergeew with 443.



The Conservatives seem to be in a strong position in Alberta to carry the momentum from the win by the United Conservative Party in the provincial election.



For those eligible, exercise your right to vote in the election.



Every vote counts. Make your personal vote count.



Get to know the candidates and their platforms.



Peter Nygaard of Joussard is the latest to join the race as the candidate for the Green Party.



Meet and question the candidates. All-candidates’ forums are traditionally held in various key communities in the riding.



Read their views and priorities in profiles and stories in the local community newspaper.



It appears the Conservative wave is rolling across Canada.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals seem to be in trouble.



The new carbon tax seems to be the nail in the coffin for Trudeau, much like it was in the provincial election in April when then-premier Rachel Notley and the New Democratic Party were booted from office after one four-year term.



The sunny days and sunny ways for Trudeau are getting dimmer.



Results of an opinion poll were released Aug. 8 by The Forum Poll.



The survey asked Canadians to predict who win the election, not for the party they would support or vote for.



Results show that 38 per cent say they think the Conservatives will win the federal election, while a similar proportion (36 per cent) say it will be the Liberals, a news release states.



Respondents most likely to say the Conservatives will win include those aged 18-34 (43 per cent), 55-64 (40 per cent), males (45 per cent), earning $80-100,000 (42 per cent) or the most wealthy (42 per cent), living in Alberta (61 per cent), and supporting the Conservatives (79 per cent).



It’s worth noting that: 1 in 10 (9 per cent) Liberal voters, one-quarter (27 per cent) of NDP voters and one-quarter (25 per cent) of Green voters, just over one quarter (29 per cent) of Bloc Quebecois voters, and 4 in 10 (43 per cent) Peoples Party of Canada voters think the Conservatives will win.



Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are tied for best prime minister at 28 per cent each.



Bring it on and wait for the real result after election day.