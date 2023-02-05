Commentary – Strong families – strong communities

Richard Froese

The first month of 2023 is already behind us and time to flip the page on the calendar.

My, where does the time go?

The weather will soon get warmer as the first day of spring arrives March 20.

However, that depends on the many famous critters who predict the weather on Groundhog Day – Feb. 2. If the groundhog sees its shadow, expect six more weeks of winter.

But if the weather is cloudy, spring will arrive early, so the legend predicts.

Despite the cold days of winter, February is a month that has two important days that will warm people’s hearts. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on Feb. 14, one week before Family Day in Alberta on Feb. 20.

Both those special days were designed to bring people together to celebrate and honour their loved ones, family, friendships and community.

Spend time with those around you and express your love to them.

For the first time since February 2020, people and communities may gather to celebrate after COVID-19 restrictions started in March 2020 and dropped on March 1, 2022.

Family Day events are being planned in communities all over the regions around Peace River, Falher and McLennan, High Prairie and Slave Lake.

Take time to spend a day at a Family Day event in your local community or region.

Family is the foundation of society and communities. Strong and healthy families make strong and healthy communities and society.

It is important to build and strengthen families and other relationships, and it can be done in many fun and practical ways.

Even in disputes and differences of opinion and views, we can still show love and respect to others when done in healthy and positive ways.

I learned several steps to take to build relationships in a workshop Building Better Community in my church in High Prairie. The leader guided the workshop based on a book Building Better Communities – 12 Exercises to Strengthen Your Relational Muscles written by Tom Anthony.

A great place is to practise and use the exercises at home with your spouse, children and others in your family.

Here are some of the basic and useful steps.