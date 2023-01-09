Commentary – If you pretend it doesn’t exist . . .

Joe McWilliams

On an average January day around here, you will have, say, a -25C wind chill. I walk to work most days, and though it takes me less than 15 minutes, I dislike freezing my exposed flesh, so I cover my ears and my hands. I do this because, as everybody knows, at such temperatures, frostbite can happen within three or four minutes.

Or do people know this?

Apparently they don’t, or else they don’t care. Because every day I see: