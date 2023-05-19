Commentary – Graduating to the next stage

Richard Froese

Another school year is winding down and classes will be out for the summer.

High school graduation ceremonies will take centre stage over the next several weeks to mark an educational milestone by Grade 12 students.

Congratulations to all students who graduate from high schools in the High Prairie, Falher, Peace River, Kinuso and Slave Lake regions.

Children, youth and families can be grateful for the opportunities for a structured and quality education and the freedom of choice for schooling.

Graduates can use their passions, skills, experiences, perseverance and further education to reach their goals to enter their chosen field of work or career.

For those graduating, all the best in the next phase of your life as you become leaders of the future wherever you are planted.

Graduating from high school is the greatest milestone in the journey of life for young people. They are rewarding years when graduates reflect on their school days many years down the road.

After they graduate, students will learn their basic years of education prepared them to flourish as responsible adults who will positively contribute to society, in their families, communities and out in the world.

Graduates can be thankful for everyone who supported them through their education from K-12. From kindergarten to Grade 12, teachers and educational experiences have groomed graduates to become mature young adults ready to influence people wherever you are and whatever you do in your career.

While education starts in the home with parents teaching values and morals, schools are also a key pillar in the education of youth.

“It takes a village of raise a child” is a popular statement that shows that education is more that students, schools and teachers.

People probably learn more about life and life skills at home, in the community, working in summer and part-time jobs, and in their social lives.

School is an important piece in the life of learning. Together, all of life’s experiences can help graduates – and students – grow in their journey of life when then graduate from high school.

Every adult in the community has and can play a vital role to nurture children and youth right from an early age.

Children and students often look up to adults as mentors.

Whether we have children in the school system or not, let’s be positive examples to our younger generation to follow. Show youth that you care, love and respect them for who they are. Take a proactive approach to make friends with a child and youth to help them. As children see more supportive adults and parents, they, too, will want to grow up to be like those role models.

When more people, from younger generations to seniors, show more respect for themselves, others and the community, life can be so much better, healthier and safer for everyone. Over time and generations, it will make schools and communities more attractive to help build a stronger future.

Education is never-ending in our journey of lifelong learning.

Whether you’re a young student, or an adult long out of high school, something new in life always comes along to help stretch us, strengthen us and make us a better person.