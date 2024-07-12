Commentary – Everybody has their problems!

Jeff Burgar

Lately, both my laptop and my work computer are acting up.

Familiar with the Windows ‘Blue Screen of Death’ that shows up when something is wonky? Usually, it’s just a reboot and back to playing solitaire.

The really serious ‘Red Screen of Death’ is another story. That’s often a sign of a ransomware attack. Call your friendly computer wiseguy and cross your fingers. For ourselves, we would just yank the hard drive and start over again. As the fixer guys always say, “Just copy over your backup and hope it isn’t infected too. You DO have backups, right?”

Sure! Right here on this thumb! It’s only about a year old. And yes, I know I can get automatic backups to a portable drive, or to the cloud. But hey, nothing important on that machine. Nah!

Meanwhile, my computer box of goodies has about 50 thumb drives. A two terabyte portable programmed for twice a day backups sits right next to my main machine. Unplugged for some reason. Another new four and a huge! Fourteen are sitting in their boxes. Unopened. Lots of empty space. But I’m not telling anybody the thumbs are mostly movies and a few games. Important stuff? Shhh! Besides, I got hardcopies! Someplace. I am sure!

Over in real life, the telephone scammers are coming in batches. A few weeks ago, I was hit on a Friday and Saturday by multi phone calls. All claimed suspicious activity on my credit card. Both ebay and Amazon were mixed up in this. According to most of the calls, my new iPhone, retailing for about $1,300 but being sold for $749, was being held up until I called the security phone number. And I’m not even an Apple guy!

The rest just talked about strange purchases on my Visa. It’s good to know somebody in Toronto is using my card. Usually, both my Visa and MasterCard get turned down right at the till so I am happy somebody is running up points for me! Just kidding!

What bothers me is there are so many different phone numbers being used. We get the idea numbers can be ‘spoofed’ on our own phones. But if we push ‘1’ like the scammer tells us, that call has to go some place. Can’t the phone companies keep track of all this crap and cut them off?

Of course, keep in mind, it’s really like 900 numbers. Phone companies all make money off them, so why should they bother? As long as its a dull roar, let’s party on!

I started keeping track of numbers. Which is actually a waste of time because of spoofing, but gives you an idea. This isn’t even half of them: (780) 523-4886, (587) 602-2145,(780) 480-4491, (844)204-8626, (780) 871-1347.

Good heavens!

A look online tells me punching ‘1’ might rack up heavy duty phone bills. Hmmm! We wonder why some eager-beaver federal politician hasn’t jumped all over this like a fat kid on Twix. Too technical? It’s why we can’t get ships built on time and on budget too? Or even issuing passports?

Who knew that chasing phone scammers was just as hard as buying frigates. And making backups!