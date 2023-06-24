Commentary – Celebrate Canada and culture

Richard Froese

Another school year is nearly over and students are counting down the last days of school.

How many more sleeps?

Summer is historically filled with outdoor events and activities.

First on the calendar is July 1 – Canada Day. Local communities across Alberta and Canada take the time to celebrate the great nation of Canada that attracts so many people from around the world because of its freedoms.

Canada Day events in many communities feature activities for all ages and focus on the past with historical displays and activities.

Canada features a mosaic of many ethnic cultures from around the world.

Celebrate Canada and all the many cultures – in your community and across the nation!

Each Canadian has ethnic roots of some sort. All cultures have made Canada the country it has become with a rich heritage.

July 1 this year is on a Saturday – a perfect day for a big celebration! The last time that happened was in 2017 when Canada celebrated its sesquicentennial – 150 years of confederation.

Celebrate our nation’s past, our present and our future. Make Canada a better place for everyone. Celebrate our diversity and similarities and respect our differences.

What a great way to start summer! Celebrate Canada – celebrate our communities!

Over the summer, many communities celebrate their local and Canadian culture and history with major annual events. Take time to attend events – small and large – in a community near you and get a taste of the Alberta and Candian multicultural flavour.

Support local events and support local communities.

Falher was a buzzing community for the annual Falher Honey Festival from June 16-17. Known as the Honey Capital of Canada, Falher also has a rich Francophone culture. Both features are the focus of the annual festival for fun and families and people of all ages.

Get down and dirty while enjoying the Triangle Mud Bog July 1-2 just west of High Prairie.

Next up is Riverboat Daze in Slave Lake from July 5-9. Held for more than 50 years, the event features a variety of events and activities for all ages. It is the major event of the summer in Slave Lake.

Riverboat Daze celebrates the main mode of transportation in the early days, states the event’s Facebook page. Since riverboats were used before railways were built in the north, they were very important to the region. Riverboats brought settlers and supplies to the north from southern parts of Alberta and Canada.

Plans for Peace River’s major summer event are up in the air – in a positive way. The annual Peace Regional Air Show takes to the skies July 22-23. A variety of aerial entertainment and breath-taking performances are expected to attract large crowds to the event and region.

Only one thing – make that two things! – will get in the way of the big event. Organizers trust the skies will be clear for the event.

Everybody hopes the wildfires and smoke will be clear by then. Even if it rains, I’m sure nobody will mind, areas affected by wildfire need rain more than anything else.

Wth wildfires rampant all over Alberta and Canada, people should celebrate rain anytime, even if it pours on your outdoor event. Firefighters and farmers want and need rain.

Then comes August and the biggest annual events. The 61st annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo is set for Aug. 1-2. Several thousand people are expected for the popular event that celebrates the Western lifestyle.

Wherever you spend your summer, remember to enjoy the culture and features in communities in the north, Alberta and across Canada.

There’s plenty to see in your own back yard.