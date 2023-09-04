Commentary – Be a part in a child’s education

Richard Froese

Well, summer holidays are almost over and it’s back to school next week!

Parents can have a valuable role to support their children and schools.

For children who struggle with subjects like reading, writing and arithmetic, parents can help their children get ready even before school starts.

Turn the educational exercises into games and make it fun for the student and the teacher at home. Give your children short, practical assignments in the coming weeks to get their skills back on track to give them the confidence they need, want and deserve.

We have heard the popular saying that “It takes a village to raise a child” and that can be most relevant to schools.

Parents and the community can offer and provide a lot to help educators shape our youth into responsible and intelligent citizens and leaders.

Adults are strong support for students and schools and do much to strengthen that link.

By participating in the school council, parents can serve as a key role to build partnerships with their children and the school and to build the school community. School councils are committed to enhance the educational experience, provide leadership for school activities and raise funds for projects such as playgrounds an educational resources.

Service organizations and other citizens have long supported schools in communities. Over the year, schools open their doors for various events that always attract people from the community.

As students prepare for a new school year, parents can help their children with some tips provided by Alberta Education:

Homework

Help your child study and establish a routine.

Ensure the room where your child studies is quiet, has plenty of light and has school supplies close at hand.

Remove distractions by turning off all electronics during homework time.

Ask your child about school activities and talk about what was discussed in school that day.

Provide guidance to homework assignments.

Learn about how your child learns. Understand your child’s learning style and develop routines that best support how he or she learns best.

Encourage good study habits. Help your child get organized.

Discuss homework with your child. Talking about an assignment can help your child think it through and break it down into small workable parts.

Read with your child

Make reading a priority.

Let your child know how important it is to read regularly.

Establish a regular time and place for reading.

Make time to read to your child on a regular basis.

Ask your child to read to you.

Have your child read aloud to you.

Keep reading material nearby.

Make visits to the library a regular activity and let your child select their own books.

Safe Internet use

Do your research. Find safe and relevant sites and child-friendly search engines.

Create an agreement with your child that outlines which sites are allowed to visit and which areas and activities are off-limits. Involve your child in this activity.

Stay aware.

Keep lines of communication open so you know what websites your child is visiting.

Pay attention to you child’s surfing habits.

Let your child know that he or she can come to you in case of trouble.

Report suspicious activity.

If you or your child encounters suspicious or dangerous situations online, report them to your Internet service provider and local police.