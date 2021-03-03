Commentary – An evening thrill

Jeff Burgar

My wife has one of two voices.



The first is “Yeah, I was just thinking the same thing.”



This happens often. If we are watching television or a movie. “Holy cow,” I will say, “What the heck gives with that dress?”



In fact, this happened last week. I think one of our Canadian federal government ministers was speaking on some topic. All I could see was this weird looking patterned dress she was wearing.



I’m not trying to be sexist or anything. In fact, I usually comment on weird, or really good looking, ties guys are wearing.



“I was just thinking the same thing,” answered my wife.



As I said, this happens often. I might comment on the afternoon sun shining brightly through a window. Or how spicy the hot wings are. How cold it is, inside or outside. Usual comment, “I was just thinking the same thing.”



There is also a second voice. It goes like this: “Cold?” I ask.



“Shut up. It’s just right.”



“Isn’t that a weird colour on that house?” I ask.



“Shut up. It looks good.”



“Holy cow is this stew salty!” I say.



“Shut up. Eat.”



So with all that in mind, last week’s fireball shooting through the sky Sunday deserved a “Wow!” from myself.



First, let’s be clear. This was not the Sunday morning meteorite in all the news reports. No, this was Monday evening. Dear wife and I are watching evening news, just after 9 p.m. Our living room window faces north. It’s dark. From where I am sitting, I notice a bright shining light, moving slightly faster than a plane, but slower than a normal meteorite. It’s also far brighter than the usual shooting star. It heads in a north direction, maybe a bit to the northwest from where I see it at Joussard. After about three or four seconds, it goes dark.



My first thought, this is moving too slow to be a shooting star. Airplane on fire? Possibly. I grab binoculars and scan the horizon where it seemed to be heading.



Nothing!



I say to my wife, “Did you see that?”



From where she is sitting the TV blocks her view.



Which brings the “second voice” I told you about.



“It’s just a light reflection in the window,” she says. “It always looks like something is out there.”



In other words, “Sit down. Shut up. Eat your veggies!”



Undeterred, I go on the deck and look again with the binoculars. Nothing! Except it is dang cold!



I could say more. But in the interest of household peace, I keep my mouth shut. This week, no more! The worm turns! Until suppertime!



I now think the apparent slow speed was caused by the angle I saw the shooting star. Basically, because I haven’t heard of plane crashes.



Meanwhile, people in Grande Prairie, Girouxville, Edmonton, High Level, Falher and Gift Lake, saw the same spectacle as myself. The fireball that is! Not the grump! Many “official” reports on a website that tracks these things.



So those window reflections really are that tricky!