Colouring their world! May 24, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Elders Florence Beaudry, above, and Margaret Supernault, below, from East Prairie Metis Settlement, came to the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre the afternoon of May 17 to relax, be creative and take their mind off the wildfires. At 98 years old, Supernault is the oldest East Prairie member. The two women did an excellent job with their paintings. Traci Hansen provided instruction.