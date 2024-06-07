Coffeehouse features Kinuso and area talent

Peter Sound, left, on fiddle accompanied Richard Woodman as he played and sang Feathered Indian by Tyler Childers. Sound’s ability at jamming was revealed in this song, which he appeared to learn right on stage.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Performers from Grade 3 to seniors showed their talent at a May 22 Kinuso School coffeehouse.

There are many talented people in the area, said Kinuso School Music and Art teacher Jesse Turcotte, who organized the event with his class.

The performances reflected his assertion. The show began with the Grade 3 and 4 class singing accompanied on guitar by Turcotte.

Two of the students, Jesiah Bellerose Roy and Haven Dumont Twin, later performed a women’s fancy dance, which is a type of traditional Indigenous dance with a fringed shawl.

Turcotte and three high school students: Gracie Churchill, Joel MacIntosh, and Billyray Chalifoux, also performed.

Richard Woodman is a singer-songwriter from Kinuso. He was the headliner and sang some of his original songs and jammed at the end with Peter Sound. Another local musician, Sound sings and plays fiddle and guitar. He performed fiddle tunes earlier in the show including one he wrote.

Cory Cardinal, another local singer-songwriter, planned to perform, but was sick.

At least one young audience member was very disappointed. Cardinal let the school use his sound equipment, which Sound set up and ran during the performance. Sound also gave the young musicians some advice. He encouraged them to learn something new each time they picked up their instrument.

“It’s a lifetime thing,” he said. “Don’t quit.”

He also invited the students to attend any of the jam sessions that local musicians hold in the area.

The concert was a fundraiser for extracurricular activities at the school. Snacks were provided and students sold tie-dyed T-shirts they had made.

Kinuso School Grade 3 and 4 students sing Ahead by a Century, by the Tragically Hip. It is also the title song for the CBC show Anne with an E. Left-right are Fiona Garcia, Kennedy Fillion, Jesiah Bellerose Roy, Anna Hunt, Gabriel Hedrich, and Haven Dumont Twin.