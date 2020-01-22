Coalition’s efforts OKed by HPSD

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Times for slower speed limits in school zones could be extended daylong across the High Prairie School Division.

At its regular meeting Dec. 18, the HPSD board of trustees supported a request from the High Prairie and Area Traffic Safety Coalition, says an HPSD news release dated Jan. 3.

The coalition requested the division support in its endeavour to change the current school zones times in Slave Lake, High Prairie, and Big Lakes County from its current format to a full-day format of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists must not drive more than 30 km/hr when school zones are in effect.

School zones are currently in effect during school days from 8-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 – 4:30 p.m. Falher is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Board hears of success from Success

Trustees learned about progress of Indigenous Success coaches and the Success lead.

They described how their team is supporting the development of Indigenous content in the classroom, the divisional professional development learning series and how Indigenous Success coaches are working in the classroom with students and teaching staff.

Success coaches also work on cultural arts and Cree literacy, growth of the HPSD land-based learning program, Youth Council for Reconciliation and community collaborations.

Trips receive board’s blessing

The board gave final approval to a divisional trip to the Soaring Indigenous Youth Empowerment Gathering set for March 5-6 in Ottawa.

Students in schools across the division will be eligible.

The trip is being co-ordinated by the division’s Success lead.

A field trip to Greece for Kinuso School was given final approval.

The trip, open to students from Grades 9-12, is set for March 19-28, part of spring break, March 21-27.