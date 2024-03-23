Coaches chosen for pilot program

Trudi Wild Jacqui Laliberte Angie Halverson

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Four educational assistant coaches have been hired by High Prairie School Division (HPSD) to enhance education support.

HPSD is one of 12 divisions in Alberta chosen for the Educational Assistant Internship Pilot project from February to June 2024 in collaboraton with Edmonton Public Schools, states an HPSD news release March 1.

The newly-appointed EA coaches are Angie Halverson at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie, Jacqui Laliberte at Ecole Routhier in Falher, Trudi Wild at Kinuso School and Kristie DeChamplain at C.J. Schurter School in Slave Lake.

Each coach was appointed to guide the next generation of EAs through a comprehensive training program to meet the diverse needs of students.

Supt. Murray Marran says the pilot program is vital to the Division.

“HPSD’s participation in the pilot is a significant step towards increasing the number of qualified EAs, removing barriers to training and fostering a culture of continuous learning and retention within the educational community,” Marran says.

The program began with an online orientation for coaches in February, followed by an in-depth in-school training session, which started in mid-February.

The curriculum focuses on supporting diverse learners, managing complex behavioural needs and enhancing students’ numeracy and literacy skills.

Additional training will cover support for students who experience anxiety, those learning English as an additional language, and those on the autism spectrum.