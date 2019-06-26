Co-op’s “Community Spaces” presents $25,000 to Girouxville Enhancement Committee

Co-op employees and members of Girouxville Enhance Committee with a Co-op “Community Spaces” cheque for $25,000. From Left: Crystal Dyki, Kim Girard, Mark Brochu, Alex Brochu, Hector Ouellette and Lori Bedard.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Girouxville Co-op held its “customer appreciation day” on June 19, from 11am to 2pm.



Co-op members and the people from the community dropped by the Girouxville location to enjoy lunch of hamburgers, hotdogs, salads, coffee and dessert.



During the customer appreciation event, Petroleum Manager, Kim Girard, who is also a member of the Girouxville Enhancement Committee, presented committee president Alex Brochu and fellow committee members with a cheque for $25,000 through Co-op (Federated Community Co-operatives Limited) Community Spaces initiative.



Co-op developed the Community Spaces program to contribute to the communities that Co-op serves, by supporting the improvement and beautification of public spaces.



On its Community Spaces website, Co-op says, “In keeping with our ongoing commitment to invest in the communities we serve, Co-op will contribute up to $2 million to help support projects that improve the places Canadians meet, play, learn and share.”



Girouxville Enhancement Committee was established in November 2915 and since that time, the six-member committee has work tirelessly to upgrade the village’s outdoor skating rink to a year-round facility functioning as an outdoor skating rink in winter and basketball and pickle ball courts in summer.



The Girouxville Rink refurbishment project is well underway: The concrete pad is poured, the boards are ordered and will arrive sometime in July and the buildings and lighting should be completed for the rink to open later this year.



Apart from the Community Spaces $25,000 donation, Girouxville Co-op store also donated $5,000 to the enhancement project.