Circle your calendars! Kids Can Catch returns Feb. 17!

Kate Lovsin,

Watershed Coordinator,

Big Lakes County ALUS Coordinator,

Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

Every year, the Lesser Slave Watershed Council (LSWC) hosts an event called Kids Can Catch with community partners, which takes place in Joussard annually. It is a stacked day of fun for people of all ages, including activities in the Joussard Community Hall, free food, prizes, and of course, free fishing!

Some folks might wonder how this kind of event would apply to the work that we do at the LSWC. Well, it all comes down to good lake stewardship.

A critical piece of the Kids Can Catch event is that it always happens on Free Fishing Weekend in Alberta, which means everyone can fish for free, without a fishing license, on Family Day weekend in February and the weekend immediately following Canada Day in July each year. This event also offers the opportunity for folks from all backgrounds and experience levels to come out and try fishing for the first time, without equipment costs or other barriers.

It is important to remember that just because fishing is free on these special days of the year, everyone is still expected to follow fishing regulations. Fishing regulations can be different from lake to lake, so it is important to know the rules before you go out.

Another goal of these vents is to help inform and educate the public about the best fish handling practices to help protect the fish being returned to the lake from death. We find our annual fish handling and stewardship talk benefiting not only the kids, but everyone who attends. Using the right equipment and managing to unhook the fish and handle it properly before returning it are very important to reduce shock and damaging the fish’s chance at survival.

For example, folks should not use barbed hooks, should never touch the gills of a fish, and should wear gloves when touching the fish to protect their skin from residue on our bare hands or touch them with wet hands.

Other important practices are to limit their time out of water, and to use a net to take stress off their hooked area while removing the hook.

These Kids Can Catch events happen across the province, mainly due to grant funding thanks to the Alberta Conservation Association. These events only happen because of the immense support organizers have from their local communities by way of volunteers, donations and more.

Want to learn more? Come check out the 8th Annual Kids Can Catch event happening in Joussard on Feb. 17, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be free brunch, fishing and equipment to borrow, activities in the hall, a fish handling talk, chili supper and more.

Check out www.lswc.ca for more information! Prizes for the first fish caught, biggest walleye, and giveaways for all the kids, while supplies last. The entire day is free to attend, and all are welcome! We hope to see you there!

Interested in volunteering? Reach out to Kate at (780) 523-9800 or coordinator@lswc.ca