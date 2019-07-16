“Church in the Park” in Falher, July 7

Young adults playing Human Foosball at the Church in Park in Falher, July 7.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

McLennan, Victory Life Church, sixth annual Church in the Park took place in Falher on Sunday, July 7.



Although the weather was somewhat chilly when the Church in the Park prayer service began at 10.30am, approximately 160 people attended the open-air ceremony, which also provided live music performed by members of the McLennan Victory Life Church.



Prior to last year, when it moved to the Splash Park in Falher, the event took place in McLennan at College Field or if the weather was unfavorable at the H.W. Fish Arena.



The time of year at which the event happened also changed last year, from September to July; the reasoning being that the weather is more reliable for an outdoor event in the middle of summer.



Victory Life Church began holding Church in the Park to bring the community together for a sociable, fun event.



Pastor Todd Moore has described the Church in the Park event as an “expression of McLennan Victory Life Church’s desire to reach out into the community and create a fun day for kids and families.”



He also added that his church offers the prayer service outdoors, to create an open environment where anyone who wishes to attend is free to do so.



The inflatables, an important feature for kids and adventurous adults, were setup around noon, with some new features added this year that included laser tag, a dunk tank and human fuzzball.



Throughout the afternoon event that ran until 6pm, an estimated 300 came through to enjoy the attractions, socialize with the community and to have something to eat such as hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, chocolate bars and cold drinks etc.



Apart from the minimal price for food to cover costs, the annual Church in the Park event is free thanks to the generosity of numerous local sponsors and the support of the Town of Falher.