Church fire ‘suspicious’

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A fire which destroyed a church at Peerless Lake is being deemed suspicious by Red Earth Creek RCMP.

RCMP Media Relations Cpl. Tammy Keibel says police and Peerless Lake Fire Services responded to a call Oct. 15 at about 9 a.m. The fire is believed to have started some time after 6 a.m.

“When police arrived, the structure had completely been destroyed by the fire,” she says, adding no one was harmed in the blaze.

Provincial fire Investigators were asked to assist in the investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding how the fire started are believed to be suspicious,” says Keibel.

Police are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible. Please contact Red Earth Creek RCMP at [780] 649-3992 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.