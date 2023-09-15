Christian school opens in High Prairie

Big Lakes Christian Learning Centre opened Sept. 5 at High Prairie Victory Life Church at 4915 – 52 Ave. Left-right, are school administrator-principal Karen Lutton, supervisor Christina Vitalis and ABC beginning level learners supervisor Linda Strang.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Christian school has opened in a High Prairie church to provide another schooling option for families.

Big Lakes Christian Learning Centre was launched by High Prairie Victory Life Church at 4915- 52 Ave. Classes started Sept. 5.

Church Pastor Phil Lutton says the school was launched by the church to give families another option to educate their children with Biblical principles.

“The current federal government push within school systems does not line up with our beliefs nor encourage participation of parents,” Lutton says.

While the school is based at the Victory Church, it is a non-denominational learning centre that respects other local churches’ views as their leaders support this new endeavour, he says.

The school opened with 17 students from Grades 1-7.

Big Lakes learning centre is a homeschool collaboration centred around the Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) curriculum with major support coming from Lakeland Christian Academy in Cold Lake, which has been operating for more than 20 years.

ACE homeschool curriculum from School of Tomorrow fully integrates biblical principles, wisdom and character-building concepts into the easy-to-use workbooks.

Operated by a board of directors, the school has a staff of three, which includes an accredited teacher.

School staff, the board and the church welcome the community to an open house and grand opening Sept. 29 from 4-6 p.m.