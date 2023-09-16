Chess, anyone?

Ayan Ranjankumar is trying to organize a chess club in High Prairie for youth and adults. Games would be played at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A young teenager who recently moved to High Prairie is spearheading a movement to share his passion of chess with local players.

Aryan Ranjankumar, 13, moved to town in August from Montreal where he played in a local club.

“I love the game,” he says.

Ranjankumar attended the High Prairie Municipal Library where staff quickly noticed his passion for the game. One thing led to another and efforts began to form a club.

There is no charge to play. Games begin each Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the library, which has purchased extra chess boards.

Staff have noticed some youth in the summer reading program have taken a liking to the game. In fact, it was one of the most popular games during the annual sleepover.

For now, youth are invited to play between 12-17 years old. If older players show an interest, an adult club may also be formed.

“Chess is a fun game,” says Ranjankumar, who has taken lessons to improve his game.

“It improves your mind,” he adds, saying being part of a club allows people with similar interests to form friendships.

Ranjankumar also plays online and has participated in online tournaments.

Call the library at (780) 523-3838 and ask for Jayna for more information.