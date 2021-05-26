Charging station would benefit tourists, says Falher mayor

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Town of Falher may soon get a charging station for electric vehicles.



At its regular meeting May 10, council discussed the idea proposed by energy manager Emily Plihal, who says there are grants to help cover the cost of installation.



Mayor Donna Buchinski says a charging station would benefit the community and region.



“It’s part of tourism,” she says.



“It’s great for people travelling in the north.”



Plihal says the electric vehicle industry is a growing trend according to a recent survey. Results show that 50 per cent of respondents state that their vehicle will be an electric vehicle.



No motions arose from discussion.