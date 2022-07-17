Charges withdrawn, conviction unlikely

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man from the High Prairie region is off the hook on multiple charges in connection with an alleged illegal fishing operation more than two years ago.

Charges against Louis Robert Bellrose, 86, were withdrawn by the Crown, the Edmonton Prosecutions Office confirmed in an email the South Peace News July 5.

“Mr. Bellrose does not have any active Fish and Wildlife charges,” a Crown official wrote in a message in response to a SPN request.

“The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service [ACPS] does not conduct or continue prosecutions unless the evidence establishes a ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction’ and the matter is in the public interest.”

The Crown added such cases must meet “a higher standard of proof than that of law enforcement”. In short, there was not enough evident to convict Bellrose.