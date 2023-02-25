Chargers sweep visiting Rams in basketball action

High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Charger player Kali Smith, middle, drives to the hoop between Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams players Rachelle Srouji, left, and Sharlee Samuelson, right, in exhibition senior high school women’s basketball Feb. 15 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers swept the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams in a pair of senior high school basketball exhibition games Feb. 15 in High Prairie.

The Charger men defeated the Rams 83-43.

Zack Vink drained 24 points for the Chargers, who outscored the Rams 45-15 in the second half.

Dreaden Richards sank 17 and Zylo Badger added 12.

Jasper Gabel led the Rams with 17 points.

In the women’s game, Pratt beat Michener 80-20 in the Rams’ first game of the season.

Jessica Gordon sank 19 points for the Lady Chargers, who led 40-6 at the half.

Kali White scored 17, Brooke Keay added 15 and Sasha Gauchier, 11.

Lady Ram players Jade Bonnell and Braevan Price each scored six points.

Rams’ head coach Phillip Owen says women’s basketball is back.

“We haven’t had a senior girls’ team in four years,” Owen says.

“We’re trying to ramp it back up.”

The roster of nine players in the game are in Grade 10 and 11, he noted, with no Grade 12 graduating players.