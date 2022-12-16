Charger men settle for second

The host High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers finished second in the men’s draw in the 10th annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Dec. 2-3. Standing in the front row, left-right, are Dreaden Richards, Jeremiah Auger, Zack Vink, Zylo Badger, Sawyer Pratt, Chad Strebchuk, Aaron Sabas and head coach Kieran Larson. Standing in the back row, left-right, are assistant coach Ethan Smith, Brendan Kasinec, Franci Simogan, Leighton Halldorson, Lestat Mysyk, Korven Herr, RJ Grievson, Nolan Jong and coach Farrukh Saeed.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The host High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers finished second in the 10th annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Dec. 2-3.

The Chargers lost 75-70 to the Worsley Wildcats in the hard-fought final of the nine-team tournament.

RJ Grievson scored 19 points for the Chargers, who outscored Wildcats 49-36 in the second half.

Zylo Badger hit 14 points while Aaron Sabas added 12 for the Chargers, who trailed the whole game but narrowed the gap to five in the final minute.

High Prairie reached the final after beating the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 54-47 in the semifinal.

Grievson scored 16 points for the Chargers, who had 13 players while the Falcons played with seven.

Badger and Sabas each added 10 for the Chargers.

The Chargers defeated the Wabasca-Desmarais Mistassiny Mustangs 73-20 in the opening round.

Sabas led the winners with 13 points.

Grievson scored 11 and Zack Vink and Badger each dropped in 10.

Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers beat St. Francis 62-51 to finish third.

Wyatt Day sank 24 points for the Vipers while Brett Heckbert added 22.

Tonesha Walker was a top basketball player who passed away suddenly at age 16 on July 2, 2012.

Players of each game were recognized with special awards.

“Rewarding players of each game with a Tonesha Walker Award illustrates they play with heart, hustle, and most importantly, sportsmanship,” says Janelle Gallivan, who initiated the tournament.