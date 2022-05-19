Champs hoping to reload, not rebuild

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings are busy signing players as the team gears up for the 2022-23 season in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the team as already signed 14 players by May 13 to build the roster for the West Division champions the past two seasons.

The Red Wings welcome local players Hudson Chalifoux, of High Prairie, and Deshaun Bellerose, of East Prairie.

“Hudson is a new player that we feel will really boost our defensive core,” says Meyaard, who also signed for another season.

“He is going to be a major piece to our success next season on and off the ice.”

Chalifoux played last year with the North Peace Navigators and most of his minor hockey in the Peace River AA system.

“We feel Hudson has not reached his potential in his young career and has a major offensive touch the coaching staff looks to find.”

Bellerose played defence last year with the High Prairie Legionnaires U-18 hockey team.

“We expect Deshaun to have a great rookie season and develop very well the next few seasons,” Meyaard says.

High Prairie also signed Aleksandr Urusov, a forward from eastern Europe, currently living in Utah.

“He’s got huge offensive strength, putting up 47 points in 21 games with the Vernal Oilers last season,” Meyaard says.

“This will be his last year of junior hockey as he wants to go to university or college and he felt the Red Wings gave him the best opportunity.”

The Red Wings also welcome goaltender Joseph Isaac, of 70 Mile House, B.C.

“He put up some great stats in U-18 and U-15,” Meyaard says.

“Joseph is motivated to develop and succeed in the organization and he’s very motivated to call High Prairie his home this winter.”

Many players from last year will be back for the two-time champions, including goaltender Brad Roncin and defenceman Gabriel Blais and Kaden Desjarlais.

The Red Wings also signed forwards Dayton Shantz, Harlan Noskey, Harlan Noskiye, Paydin Young, Andrew Gauchier, Braydan Auger and Josh Shears.