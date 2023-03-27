Champions again!

The High Prairie Red Wings are the 2022-23 West Division champions in the Greater Metro Hockey League. The Red Wings swept the Edson Eagles in four games in the final series to win their third consecutive crown. In the front row, left-right, are Ethan Alook-Ferguson, Owen Paul, Joey Isaac, Avery McNabb, K.C. Jones, Dayton Shantz, Dawson Holitzki, Jaegar Lapointe and Dillon Callihoo. In the middle row, left-right, are Shayle Ducharme, Keegan Ferguson, Gabe Blais and Kaden Desjarlais. In the back row, left-right, are assistant coach Kyler Crooks, assistant coach Jeremy MacDonald, Cam Blackhorse, Harlan Noskiye, Ethan Many Bears, Jayden Farthing, Maven McMaster, Austen Rayburn, Hudson Chalifoux, Braydan Auger, Kaden Cardinal, Nolan Noskey, Brad Roncin, Andrew Gauchier, team owner and general manager Kevin Hopfner, head coach Trent Meyaard and assistant coach Jerry Kruger.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings have captured their third consecutive crown as West Division champions in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

The visiting Red Wings defeated the Edson Eagles 6-2 in Game 4 on March 14 to sweep the championship series in four straight games.

The Red Wings defeated the Eagles 6-2 on home ice March 12 to take a 3-0 series lead.

In the cup-clinching game, Braydan Auger and Owen Paul each netted a pair of goals for the Red Wings, who led 3-2 heading into the final period after teams were tied 1-1 after the first period.

Kaden Cardinal and Jaegar Lapointe also scored for the champions.

High Prairie goaltender Dawson Holitzki was solid in net as the Red Wings outshot the Eagles 47-41.

Red Wing head coach Trent Meyaard says the team worked hard to maintain their crown.

“I’m proud of these young men,” says Meyaard.

“They worked together all year through ups and downs.”

In Game 3, Cardinal, Nolan Noskey, Lapointe, Ethan Many Bears, Dayton Shantz and Keegan Ferguson scored for the Red Wings, who led 3-0 after the first period and 6-0 after the second period.

High Prairie goaltender Brad Roncin was solid in net as the Red Wings outshot the Eagles 34-20.

The Red Wings peaked at the right time, the coach says.

“Since we started last September with practices, week after week we grew as a team,” Meyaard says.

“I could see we had something special again this season.

“This team is very deep from top to bottom.”

High Prairie went undefeated in eight playoff games, sweeping Edson in the West Division final and the Fox Creek Ice Kings in four straight in the semifinals.

The Red Wings also posted a regular season record of 39-3.

Incidentally, hometown fans have not witnessed any of the three championship victories on home ice. The Red Wings won the title the last two years on the road against the overmatched Edson team.

High Prairie’s first championship in the 2020-21 season was on home ice at the Sports Palace, although no fans were allowed because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions in arenas.