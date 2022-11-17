Chamber reorganizing, ready to assist

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It took less than 30 seconds for High Prairie town council to discuss a letter from the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at its meeting Nov 8.

Chamber president Barry Sharkawi wrote council with a list of concerns and offered assistance from the chamber in any way they can. Council received the letter for information with no discussion.

Sharkawi wrote the chamber is actively reorganizing after what he called two years of “semi-hibernation. He promised new elections for the executive in the new year, as well as canvassing for old and new members.

“To this end, we are asking yourself, and other local governments, what plans or activities you have in the coming weeks, months and years to also help make our region a vibrant, prosperous, healthy and safe place to call home,” Sharkawi wrote.

The same letter was sent to Big Lakes County.

The letter cited 12 matters.