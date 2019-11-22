Centre Chevaliers hosts Christmas Expo Nov. 23

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Shoppers and children alike will enjoy the huge 6th annual Christmas Expo and Santa Day Nov. 23 at Falher Centre Chevaliers Hall.



Over 70 vendors from all around the Peace Region will be selling products sure to delight Christmas shoppers looking to get a leg up on this year’s shopping.



Meanwhile, children will enjoy a variety of activities including balloon art, face painting, glitter tattoos, sleigh rides and more.



And it’s all completely free to attend and enjoy.



Tina Gach has organized the Expo since its inception. It will be her sixth year with the event. The Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Up to 1,000 people are expected to pass through the doors.



Children’s activities are many to keep them busy while parents shop. Balloon art is supplied by Phileas Flash of Edmonton while Happy Cloud Face and Body Painting of Grande Prairie provides face painting. Mathieu Hryniak LLP sponsors Happy Cloud. Sleigh rides are sponsored by Martin Deerline and glitter tattoos are provided by Geeky Pink’s Glittering Body Art, of Wanham, and sponsored by the St Isidore Co-op.



Gach says an added attraction will be a visit from Anna and Elsa from the movie Frozen. They will be interacting with the audience, singing and taking photos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Plus, every child can visit Santa and get a free goodie bag. For a fee starting at $7, Sara Yaremko Photography will take professional photos from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last year, over 200 children had their photos taken.



The Expo also provides local organizations an opportunity to raise money. The Twilight Figure Skating Club will run the canteen and keep the proceeds while the Warriors hockey club will supervise the coat check to raise money for the Children’s Wish Foundation.



And be sure to enjoy treats at the bake sale, held by FABuLAS – the Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society.



There will be door prizes to be won all day offering terrific prizes so do not forget to enter early and often.



For more information on the Expo, contact Gach at [780] 668-2388.