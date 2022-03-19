Cell tower proposed at Faust

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Much-needed internet and cell phone service in the Faust area could be improved in the near future.

Telus proposes to locate a cell tower in the hamlet in Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting March 9, council entered into an option to lease and site lease agreements with Telus to install a cell tower on a site located on Spruce St.

Scott Telecom Services Ltd. is working on behalf of Telus to locate a tower and process lease agreements, Pat Olansky, director of planning and development, told council.

“The first step to allow Telus to begin the application process, geotechnical testing and legal survey is the execution of the option to lease and site lease,” Olansky said.

Once everything is approved locally, Telus will submit an application to Industry, Science and Economic Development Canada [ISEDC] for final approval and a letter of concurrence from ISEDC, sheadded.

County administration negotiated a lease agreement that includes a cancellation notice of 365 days from the lessor [Big Lakes].

The county would receive annual lease payments of $8,000 under the agreement.

“If the landlord chooses to cancel the lease within 10 years, the lessor shall cover the costs of the relocation to a site of the lessor’s choice,” Olansky said.

“If the county chooses to cancel the lease after 10 years, Telus shall cover all relocation costs,” she added.

The lease agreement is identical to the one that was negotiated with Telus to locate a tower in Joussard, she noted.