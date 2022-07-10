Celebration of culture at McLennan

The Sacred Heart Health Centre at McLennan was the location of an Indigenous Day celebration June 21. Organized by Terry Calliou, Indigenous health liaison worker at the hospital, the day began with a teepee ceremony setup and Indigenous health services displays and information booths at the hospital’s north end lawn. First Nation and Metis dancers performed at the hospital, then at the McLennan Kimiwan Birdwalk and Manoir du Lac. Platinum sponsor was Sucker Creek First Nation Services LP, the gold sponsor was Jodac Building Group, and silver sponsors included the Town of McLennan, Manoir du Lac, McLennan Providence School, and the Ladies Auxiliary at Manoir du Lac. Helping Calliou with the event were Shirley Ominayak, Louise [Cookie] Gardiner, Lloyd Calliou, Jackie Roberts, Doreen Potskin and Emily Calliou.

Kirby Chalifoux, of Sucker Creek, dressed in full regalia and performed a chicken dance.

Micheal Auger, of Driftpile, attends many ceremonies and records them for others to see

Nancy Chalifoux told the audience the young people were bringing back Indigenous ceremonies.

Petie Chalifoux performed a hoop dance at the ceremony. Before the dance she told the audience she former