Celebrate Métis Fest June 26

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The rich history of Alberta’s Métis will be on full display June 26 when the third annual Métis Fest celebration takes place.



Get ready for musical performances, door prizes, and Métis art!



Because of COVID restrictions, the event will be held virtually. Tune in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through albertametis.com and Facebook livestream.



As is tradition, there will be musical performances from talented community members and exciting door prizes available.



This year, organizers are pleased to offer both a fiddling and jigging competition in six different age groups.



More is offered. Organizers are excited to offer an Artisan marketplace to showcase talented artists from across the province.



In the jigging competition, prizes are $500 for first, $250 for second and $100 for People’s Choice.



To enter the jigging competition and read the contest rules, please fill out the Google form and enter any of the age categories.



The fiddling competition includes a $500 for first, $250 for second, $150 for third, and $100 for People’s Choice.



The same rules apply to enter fiddling as jigging except age categories are slightly different.



Bigger prizes are offered in the open category. Cash prizes are $750 for first, $650 for second, $550 for third and $100 for People’s Choice.



For more information, please email albertametisfest@metis.org