Carnaval de St-Isidore returns Feb. 17-19

Three residents of Peace River created an emoji in the snow sculpture competition in 2020, the last full-scale carnaval. Left-right, are Trinity Thompson, Tyrus McPhee and Kaylyn Rushfeldt.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The 40th annual Carnaval de St-Isidore is set for Feb. 17-19 with a full state of francophone culture.

Plenty of activities at the St-Isidore Cultural Centre will return after COVID-19 restrictions cancelled the event in 2022, says Rachelle Bergeron, a member of the Society of the Cultural Community Centre.

“We believe it is time to get back together and celebrate,” Bergeron says.

“The carnaval plays an important role in the vitality of the francophone community and this is still a priority for us.”

A variety of activities are planned for everyone.

“We are planning the traditional schedule and program with all the favourite carnaval activities – great francophone music and entertainment, beautiful snow sculpting and decor, French-Canadian food, maple snow taffy, hayrides and more,” Bergeron says.

“We are really glad to be back and very grateful to all our partners and sponsors who continue to generously support our event.

“Come and enjoy francophone entertainment, traditional foods and activities and winter fun for the whole family in a magical setting.”

Some new features will be presented with this year’s 40th annual event theme “Grand Duc et le festival sorciers” – “Great Owl and the Wizards Celebration”.

A Wizards’ Ball – for adults only – is scheduled for the evening of Feb. 18 with a magic show, live music and food.

Tickets are $40 each.

The duc and duchess competition returns as the youth component as teen girls and boys seek to become royalty at the carnaval.

“We have nine youth from the region participating in the competition,” Bergeron says.

“Participants will be involved in activities through the weekend to demonstrate their skills.”

The duc and duchess will be crowned Feb. 17 at the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m.

“We have a great line-up of entertainers from across Canada,” Bergeron says.

Headliners include Quebec entertainers Carotte, a trad-punk band and Fredo le Magicien, Folklofolie, a dynamic folk duo from Ontario, along with Alberta entertainers Roger Dallaire and Daniel Gervais.

“Of course, the program also includes our talented local artists; the Joel Lavoie Band, Plein Soleil Dancers, Marion Pariseau, Alexanne Fillion and the Ecole Heritage School Band,” Bergeron says.

For more information, phone (780) 624-8481, email to explorestisidore@gmail.com, visit the website at carnavaldestisidore.ca or facebook @stisidore.culturel.