Carnaval de St-Isidore celebrating 41 years

Maple snow taffy was a delicious treat at the 2020 Carnaval de St-Isidore. Left-right, are Lyne Bruneau, of St. Isidore, and her son, Xavier Bazan-Lindsay.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plenty of francophone fun and food will be on tap at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore from Feb. 16-18.

“Carnaval Neon” is the theme of the event based at the St-Isidore Cultural Centre and organized by the Society of the Cultural Community Centre.

“We chose this theme because we wanted something exciting, modern and fun,” says Rachelle Bergeron, a member of the organizing committee.

Several new activities are scheduled on the Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“This year, we will add some outdoor games, a themed techno dance and entertainment, and percussion workshops,” Bergeron says.

“Of course, more surprises will be featured as we continue with the planning.”

The techno dance is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 9 p.m.

Again, the event will feature many popular activities like snow sculpting, horse-drawn sleigh rides, maple snow taffy, outdoor fun and games, and French Canadian entertainment and food such as poutine and tourtieres, she says.

The duc and duchess competition returns with 11 teen girls and boys from throughout the francophone competing for the crowns.

Local entertainers will showcase the Plein Soleil Dancers with three youth groups and one adult group, Renelle Ray, Manon Mano, Ecole Heritage school bands and more.

Other entertainment features Melisande, a techno-trad group from Quebec, percussion group Baratanga, the Daniel Gervais and Joel Lavoie duo and Roger Dallaire.

A pancake breakfast will not be held after many years, she says.

The Carnaval de St-Isidore was first held in February 1983. In the beginning, the carnaval incorporated many features from the Quebec Winter Carnival.

Predominantly a community celebration, the carnaval serves to unite the people of St. Isidore with a primary purpose to have fun and socialize.

From 1990-93, the carnaval established an elaborate music program.

Throughout the province and beyond, the carnaval has become famous for its creativity, cultural vitality and warm hospitality.