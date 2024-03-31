Carbon tax worries Peace River School Division

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Trustees at Peace River School Division are very concerned about the high and rising costs of the federal carbon tax on the Division’s expenses.

At its regular meeting March 14, the board agreed to write a letter to Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault to address the impact the carbon tax has had on rural school divisions, says a PRSD news release dated March 18.

Boards are concerned about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plans to increase the carbon tax on fuel by 23 per cent on April 1.

The board responded to a letter from Wolf Cree Public Schools in the Ponoka area. They also sent a letter to the minister and forwarded a copy to all Alberta school divisions.

In the local letter, PRSD requests a tailored policy approach that accounts for the unique challenges and circumstances facing rural school divisions, including special grants for energy-efficiency improvements, and more.