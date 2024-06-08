Capitals go undefeated to win Cup

Sucker Creek Capitals head coach Ross Willier poses with the Oskana Cup and his award after being named Best Coach.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Sucker Creek man has coached a young team to the Oskana Cup title in Regina, Sask.

Ross Willier, and assistant coach Darren Martens, led the Sucker Creek Capitals to three straight wins and the title May 3-5, which was the former Western Canada Native Hockey Championship.

“When the Western Canadians cancelled Oskana took over,” says Willier.

Seven teams entered the Under 13 Division which the Capitals won. Also competing were the Alberta Knights, Under 12 United, Sunchild Eagles, Junior Rez Kings, Strength Nation and the host Rifles.

Each game was comprised of three 20-minute running time periods.

The Capitals tripped the Knights 6-5 in overtime in their first game. Caithen Thunder scored the winner on three-on-three.

Once the Capitals had their full roster – a few players missed the first game – it was no contest. They hammered the Under 13 United team 9-2 with the mercy rule in effect after only one period.

In the final the Capitals blanked the Knights 8-0 with Waytt Cotasum- Kiehn recording the shutout.

Willier attributes the success to many of the players playing together before the tournament. He adds many played peewee hockey together, were in elite programs (high caliber leagues), and that the team had good chemistry because they are all friends.

He adds scoring was balanced with no one player dominating.

The title was a big improvement over the last two years when the team placed third in the Under 11 and Under 13 tournaments.

“It was great way to end the hockey season,” says Willier.

“We have great parents; they really support the kids.”

Willier also won the award for Best Coach in the Under 13 Division.