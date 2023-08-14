Caouette crowned Elks Pro Rodeo Queen

Navada Caouette wears the crown and sash as the 2023 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen. She sits on her horse Maverick. Caouette was crowned Aug 2, the second day of the rodeo.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Navada Caouette is officially the 2023 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen!

She was crowned Aug. 2 at the 61st annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo as the only contestant.

“It’s such an incredible feeling becoming the rodeo queen,” says Caouette, 16, who was born and raised in High Prairie.

“I started to shake and my heart was pounding just from hearing the crowd go wild as I entered the arena; it sure was a heart-warming welcome.”

She is the daughter of Amanda Caouette, and stepdaughter of Andy Savill and Craig Phillips.

“I couldn’t thank my mom and Andy enough for everything they did for me and my huge support group, including my Uncle Chad Caouette, Auntie Jesse Caouette and (2019 Queen) Shelby Cook.”

Caouette won a $1,000 bursary from the High Prairie Elks, a buckle sponsored by High Prairie A&W, a Montana Silversmiths necklace from A-1 Western Wear Tack and Gifts in High Prairie, and flowers from Marquardt Ranches, says Queen co-ordinator Teresa Yanishewski.

The new Queen is excited about her upcoming year as rodeo royalty.

“With so much to look forward to, I’d say meeting new people and seeing so many more smiles on rodeo fans is what I can’t wait for and, of course, spending more time with my best friend, my horse, Maverick,” says Caouette, who enters Grade 11 at E.W. Pratt High School in September.

“Being the Elks Pro Rodeo Queen means so much to me.”

Jessie-lee Caouette won the title in 2010.

“That means so much to me,” Caouette, the current Queen, says.

She plans to first appear as the High Prairie Rodeo Queen at the La Crete Stampede from Aug. 8-9, the Valleyview Rodeo from Aug. 12-13 and the Westlock Rodeo from Aug 19-20.

“I hope to pick up more events next summer and – hopefully – even make it to the Calgary Stampede,” Caouette says.

She appreciates the High Prairie Elks for the opportunity.

“Thank you to the Elks for such an incredible experience and I thank Queen co-ordinator Teresa,” Caouette says.

“Most importantly, I thank all those who supported me and help me get to where I am now.

“I appreciate those who have sponsored me and those who will continue to sponsor me as the year goes by.”

She has long had a passion for horses and animals. Caouette has participated in the High Prairie Wranglers precision riding team since she was six years old. She has also competed in local barrel racing at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo and at the Teepee Creek Stampede and various jackpot events for many years.

Caouette has also competed at events sanctioned by the Alberta Barrel Racing Association.

After graduating from high school, she plans to pursue a career working with animals, not necessarily being a veterinarian. She says training or caring for animals in some way is her goal.

Yanishewski trusts the contest will grow in the future with more contestants.

“Hopefully with the exposure Navada creates and advertising the Elks do, we can create a larger contest,” Yanishewski says.

“I encourage young women from ages 16-24 to enter the contest because it can create an opportunity for your to fulfil your goals of accomplishing public speaking, testing your horsemanship skills and try out your modelling skills.”

For more information, contact Yanishewski at A-1 Western Wear.