Canvassing begins!

The arduous task of gathering names on the recall petition for Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and councillors Donna Deynaka and James Waikle has started. The petiton was filed Feb. 16 by resident Darcy Foster and later found to meet all requirements. The 60-day signature collection period began Feb. 23 and ends April 22. Recall petitions have been filed for Panasiuk, Deynaka and Waikle. Voting citizens in the town can sign either, one, two or all three petitions. Only individuals who are eligible to vote for the elected official named in the notice of recall petition may sign the recall petition. The recall petitions will be measured against a population of 2,380 which will require a total of 952 signatures to be considered sufficient. Petition locations are noted in the sign.